Home » India » Maharashtra: Minor Raped, Forced to Undergo Abortion; 14 Booked

Maharashtra: Minor Raped, Forced to Undergo Abortion; 14 Booked

The accused threatened the victim and her relatives, following which one of her relatives approached the police and a case was registered

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 15:16 IST

Maharashtra, India

14 people were booked by the police based on the complaint lodged by the girl. (Representational Photo: Shutterstock)
A 14-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Beed district was allegedly raped by a man and forced to undergo an abortion, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, the Beed Rural police on Saturday registered a case against 14 people in connection with the crime, an official said.

As per the complaint, the 24-year-old accused allegedly accosted the victim, a Class 9 student from a village in Beed. He lured the girl every two to three days and raped her on a field at night, the official said.

The girl confided in her mother and complained of stomach pain. A sonography was subsequently conducted and it was found that she was seven months pregnant, he said.

    • On June 24, the girl and her mother were taken to Aurangabad, where the girl was given some pills to terminate the pregnancy. The victim gave birth to a stillborn baby girl, the official said.

    Following the abortion, the accused threatened the victim and her parents and sent them to Pune. The crime came to light when a relative of the victim approached the police, he said, added that a case has been registered against 14 people for their involvement.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 10, 2023, 15:16 IST
