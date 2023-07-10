Maharashtra: Minor Raped, Forced to Undergo Abortion; 14 Booked

A 14-year-old girl from Maharashtra’s Beed district was allegedly raped by a man and forced to undergo an abortion, police said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the girl, the Beed Rural police on Saturday registered a case against 14 people in connection with the crime, an official said.

As per the complaint, the 24-year-old accused allegedly accosted the victim, a Class 9 student from a village in Beed. He lured the girl every two to three days and raped her on a field at night, the official said.

The girl confided in her mother and complained of stomach pain. A sonography was subsequently conducted and it was found that she was seven months pregnant, he said.