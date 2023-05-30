Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderBank HolidaysWrestlers' ProtestRain AlertSurat Viral Video
Home » India » Maharashtra: Minor Sikh Boy Lynched, Two Others Injured by Mob on Goat Theft Suspicion; 4 Arrested

Maharashtra: Minor Sikh Boy Lynched, Two Others Injured by Mob on Goat Theft Suspicion; 4 Arrested

A 14-year-old Sikh boy succumbed to his injuries while two other teens were in serious condition, reports said

Advertisement

Reported By: Vinaya Deshpande

Edited By: Pritha Mallick

CNN-News18

Last Updated: May 30, 2023, 23:59 IST

Maharashtra, India

The police have registered a case against a total of six individuals involved. (Representative image)
The police have registered a case against a total of six individuals involved. (Representative image)

A minor boy was lynched and two others were injured in Maharashtra’s Parbani after they were brutally assaulted by a mob who mistook them for goat thieves, officials said on Tuesday, adding four people have been arrested in the case.

Following the incident which took place on Saturday, the police have registered a case against a total of six individuals involved. Four of the accused have been arrested, including Akram Patel, the former sarpanch of the Gram Panchayat, who is allegedly the main perpetrator in this case, reports said.

According to reports, a 14-year-old boy succumbed to his injuries while two other teens were in serious condition.

Police confirmed that all the victims, including the deceased, are minors and were beaten on suspicion of being goat thieves.

Speaking to reporters, officials said they have invoked the murder section 302 of the IPC against the accused. “Eight were booked out of which four have been arrested till now," an officer said.

Officials stated that a video of the incident has been obtained, and they are currently working on identifying the individuals involved in the attack.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

Harjinder Singh Dhami, Chief of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), a body which manages gurdwaras of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, condemned the incident calling it a “heinous crime is a blot on humanity, whose culprits deserve strict punishment." He said the police should “identify & arrest all the culprits & ensure that strict & exemplary punishment is given to them."

The incident comes years after the alleged lynching of three persons in Maharashtra’s Palghar in 2020.

Three men from Kandivali in Mumbai were traveling to Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral on the night of April 16, 2020 when their car was intercepted by a mob in Gadchinchile village and they were attacked and killed. The victims were identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri, 70, Sushil Giri Maharaj, 35, and Nilesh Telgade, 30.

The mob reportedly mistook the men for child kidnappers.

The case has been recommended for a CBI probe by the Maharashtra government.

top videos
  • Sonakshi In Dahaad; Sanya In Kathal, Shefali In Delhi Crime & More | How Female Cops Save The Day
  • Kirti Kulhari Chops Off Her Hair | Shraddha, Anushka & Kriti Also Approve Of The Summer Hairdo Trend
  • Suffering From Hypertension? Say Goodbye To Stress In 30 Seconds The Malaika Arora Way!
  • Priyanka Chopra's Day Out With Family | Ram Charan Announces New Venture | Deepika Glows In Cartier
  • Vicky, Sara, Ranveer Cheer For Team CSK On IPL Win | Nick Jonas Praises Tiger Shroff | News Wrap
    • Follow us on

    About the Author

    Vinaya DeshpandeVinaya Deshpande, Bureau Chief at CNN-News18 Mumbai, has 16 years of experience ...Read More

    first published: May 30, 2023, 21:40 IST
    last updated: May 30, 2023, 23:59 IST
    Read More