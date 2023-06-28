Mumbai Monsoon Mayhem to Continue As 'Heavy to Very Heavy' Rains Predicted; 2 Die, 1 Injured | 10 Points

After an intense spell of rain showers this week, Maharashtra received heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on Wednesday, leading to severe waterlogging and rain-related incidents while rains continue to lash Mumbai.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an ‘orange alert’ for Wednesday evening in six districts of the state including Thane, Raigad, Palghar (all three adjoining Mumbai), Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Nashik.

Mumbai has been issued a ‘yellow alert’ for Thursday and heavy rainfall is likely to continue in the city till Friday.