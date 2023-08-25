Maharashtra: Nanded Declared Lumpy Skin Disease Affected District After Ailment Reported in Cattle in 197 Villages

Nanded in Maharashtra has been declared a Lumpy Skin Disease affected district, with the figure of animals having the ailment reaching 3,618, an official said on Thursday.

The disease has caused 466 deaths so far, while 2,638 have recovered and 513 animals are under treatment, the official said.

"A total of 197 villages in Nanded have been affected. There are 643 villages in a radius of 5 kilometres from these 197 villages. The district has been declared Lumpy Skin Disease affected by the collector to curb the prevalence. So far, 3.67 lakh animals have been vaccinated against the ailment," he told PTI.

As per the order of the collector, animals cannot be taken from outside to these 197 villages, while carcasses of animals cannot be taken out of these affected districts, the official said.

The collector has appealed to people to ensure separation of infected and non-infected cattle, spraying of disinfectants, while officials have been told to strictly monitor the situation, he said.