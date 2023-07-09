Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Home » India » Maharashtra: Newborn Found Dead in Hospital's Garbage Bin in Palghar

Maharashtra: Newborn Found Dead in Hospital's Garbage Bin in Palghar

The staff of the hospital found the newborn when they went to the dustbin to dispose the waste in the morning

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 17:34 IST

Palghar, India

Police has been scanning the area's CCTV footages to identify the accused involved. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)
Police has been scanning the area's CCTV footages to identify the accused involved. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

The body of a newborn baby was found in a garbage bin of a hospital in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Sunday, police said.

The body of a male infant was found in the garbage bin of a private hospital in Virar this morning, an official said.

An offence under section 318 (concealment of birth by secret disposal of dead body) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against unidentified persons, he said.

top videos
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs
  • Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan Wows In Menacing Avatar; Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika, Nayanthara Impress
  • Bawaal Trailer: Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor's Film, With References To Hitler, Leaves Fans Confused
  • Ranveer, Deepika Get Clicked | Anushka Misses London Vacation With Virat | SPKK Continues To Shine

    • The police are examining the CCTV footage from vicinity to identify the accused involved in the crime, the official said.

    The staff of the hospital went to the dustbin to dispose waste in the morning, when they found the body of a newborn there, the hospital’s administrative officer Tukaram Pashte said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 09, 2023, 17:34 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 17:34 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App