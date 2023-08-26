Maharashtra: Nigerian National Held, MD Drug Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized

Police have arrested a Nigerian national in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai and seized from him mephedrone or MD drug worth around Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested at Kopar Khairane on Friday night, he said.

“Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police laid a trap at a parking spot in Kopar Khairane and nabbed the accused around 9 pm," the police official said.