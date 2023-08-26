Trends :Nuh RallyChandrayaan-3 Kota SuicideReliance AGMNeeraj Chopra
Home » India » Maharashtra: Nigerian National Held, MD Drug Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized

Maharashtra: Nigerian National Held, MD Drug Worth Rs 10 Lakh Seized

The accused, identified as 31-year-old Nnachor Paul, was found carrying 100 grams of the MD drug

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: August 26, 2023, 10:37 IST

Thane, India

The accused was arrested at Kopar Khairane on Friday night IImage: News18)
The accused was arrested at Kopar Khairane on Friday night IImage: News18)

Police have arrested a Nigerian national in Maharashtra’s Navi Mumbai and seized from him mephedrone or MD drug worth around Rs 10 lakh, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested at Kopar Khairane on Friday night, he said.

“Based on a tip-off, the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Navi Mumbai police laid a trap at a parking spot in Kopar Khairane and nabbed the accused around 9 pm," the police official said.

top videos
  • Hema Malini On Her Daughter Esha Supporting Sunny Deol & His Film 'Gadar 2' | MEGA EXCLUSIVE

    • The accused, identified as 31-year-old Nnachor Paul, was found carrying 100 grams of the MD drug, he said.

    Following this, he was formally arrested and an offence under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: August 26, 2023, 10:37 IST
    last updated: August 26, 2023, 10:37 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App