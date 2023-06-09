Maharashtra: Normalcy Returns to Kolhapur After Violence Over Tipu Sultan Post; Police Deployment Continues

Regular activities resumed in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra after the recent violence during a demonstration against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image and an objectionable audio message as social media status by a few locals, but police personnel continue to be deployed in large numbers across the city, especially at sensitive places, an official said on Friday.

Internet services, which were snapped following the violence, are being resumed gradually, some local residents said.

Tension gripped the city on Tuesday after two men allegedly put 18th-century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan’s image along with an offensive audio message as their social media status. The next day, the police had to disperse hundreds of protesters after they hurled stones during a demonstration at Shivaji Chowk against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan’s image. At least 36 people have been arrested and cases registered in connection with the violence, police said.

Kolhapur Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit said the situation is getting back to regular activities are taking place in the city.

“The order on keeping the internet services shut was applicable till 10 am on Friday. The nodal officers of the internet service providers have already been communicated through the order, but it takes some time to fully activate all the service towers," he said.