Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Home » India » Maharashtra: Part of Chawl's Gallery Collapses in Thane Following Heavy Rains, Nobody Hurt

Maharashtra: Part of Chawl's Gallery Collapses in Thane Following Heavy Rains, Nobody Hurt

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC)

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 12:13 IST

Thane, India

The chawl is around 40 years old. (PTI)
The chawl is around 40 years old. (PTI)

Some portion of a gallery of a chawl at Manpada in Maharashtra’s Thane city collapsed following heavy rains, but nobody was injured in it, civic officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, said.

After being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot, he said.

The chawl is around 40 years old. Ten to twenty feet of the gallery portion caved in, and its remaining part is in a precarious condition, Tadvi said.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • The occupants of the tenement were evacuated and accommodated in an adjacent chawl as a temporary measure, he said.

    The civic body officials will take a decision on the tenement after examining it, he added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 07, 2023, 12:13 IST
    last updated: July 07, 2023, 12:13 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App