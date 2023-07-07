Maharashtra: Part of Chawl's Gallery Collapses in Thane Following Heavy Rains, Nobody Hurt

Some portion of a gallery of a chawl at Manpada in Maharashtra’s Thane city collapsed following heavy rains, but nobody was injured in it, civic officials said on Friday.

The incident occurred around 11 pm on Thursday, the chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation’s Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC), Yasin Tadvi, said.

After being alerted, the personnel of the local fire brigade unit and the RDMC rushed to the spot, he said.

The chawl is around 40 years old. Ten to twenty feet of the gallery portion caved in, and its remaining part is in a precarious condition, Tadvi said.