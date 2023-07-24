Trends :Weather TodayParliament Monsoon SessionManipur NewsSeema HaiderTelangana Bandh
Maha Rains: Landslide Occurs on Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Expressway; Traffic Halted on All Lanes

Vehicular traffic on all three lanes of the Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Express Highway has been halted for now.

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 00:34 IST

New Delhi, India

The debris brought down by the landslide are getting cleared off by authorities. (News18)

As heavy rains continued in the state, a landslide was reported on the Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Express Highway on Sunday night, affecting vehicular movement.

Till now, no injuries have been reported due to the landslide.

Vehicular traffic on all three lanes of the expressway has been halted for now.

The debris brought down by the landslide are getting cleared off by authorities.

This comes as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rainfall in parts of Maharashtra.

IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts. The alert was issued for July 24.

