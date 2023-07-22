Maharashtra Rains: 45 People Stranded Due to Floods in Yavatmal; IAF, SDRF Begin Rescue Ops | WATCH

At least 45 people continued to remain stranded in floods caused by heavy rainfall in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district on Saturday, even as rescue operations are in full swing.

Two Indian Airforce helicopters have been deployed to conducted the operation and airlift people stuck in the Mahagaon taluka.

A Mi-17 V5 helicopter is being inducted from Nagpur to evacuate people stranded due to floods in Yavatmal, Defence PRO Nagpur Wg Cdr Ratnakar Singh said in a statement.

Apart from this, a rescue team from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on its way to help in relief efforts.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to address the situation and said that 45 people were stranded due to floods in Anandnagar village of Mahagaon taluka.

“Two Indian Airforce helicopters will soon reach Nagpur and from there will leave for Mahagaon to rescue the stranded villagers. Mahagaon taluka recorded 231 mm rainfall," Fadnavis added.

Houses were inundated and roads were completely submerged as heavy rains showed no signs of stopping in several parts of the district since Friday night.

Till now, all people from the affected areas have been moved to safer places and the situation is under control in the city, collector Amol Yedge said.