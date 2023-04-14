Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Maharashtra Records 1,152 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Tally Now 5,928

Maharashtra Records 1,152 Covid-19 Cases, Four Deaths; Active Tally Now 5,928

Mumbai accounted for 284 cases, followed by 83 in Thane, 79 in Nagpur, 74 in Pune, and 66 in Navi Mumbai

Advertisement

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: April 14, 2023, 19:57 IST

Mumbai, India

Nagpur reported two deaths, while Mumbai and Sindhudurg saw one death each, the health official said. (File photo/PTI)
Nagpur reported two deaths, while Mumbai and Sindhudurg saw one death each, the health official said. (File photo/PTI)

Maharashtra on Friday reported 1,152 Covid-19 cases, a rise from the addition to the tally a day earlier, and four deaths, a health official said.

It took the tally to 81,54,529 and the toll to 1,48,475, he added.

He pointed out that 1,086 cases and one death were reported on Thursday.

Mumbai accounted for 284 cases, followed by 83 in Thane, 79 in Nagpur, 74 in Pune, and 66 in Navi Mumbai.

Nagpur reported two deaths, while Mumbai and Sindhudurg saw one death each, the health official said.

Advertisement

The recovery count increased by 920 in the last 24 hours to touch 80,00,126, leaving the state with an active caseload of 5,928, he said.

RELATED NEWS

As per state health department data, the recovery rate is 98.11 per cent, while 8,67,72,006 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, including 15,849 in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra coronavirus figures for the day: Fresh cases: 1.152; Fatality: 4; Active cases: 5,928; Tests: 15,849.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

first published: April 14, 2023, 19:57 IST
last updated: April 14, 2023, 19:57 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures