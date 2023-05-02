Maharashtra Records 139 New Coronavirus Cases, Zero Death; Active Tally Drops to 3,351

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 139 fresh coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 81,66,207, while no fresh death linked to the infection was recorded in the state, the health department said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,515.

On Monday, the state had recorded 177 cases and one fatality.

A health department bulletin said 720 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking their cumulative tally to 80,14,341 and leaving the state with 3,351 active cases.

The coronavirus recovery rate in the state stood at 98.14 per cent.

The health department said 3,361 coronavirus tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, pushing up their total tally so far to 8,70,02,421.

At present, the dominant subvariant of COVID-19 is Omicron XBB.1.16 and a total of 1,112 cases of this strain have been found in the state, it said.

The Omicron subvariant has also been linked to 10 deaths in Maharashtra, said the bulletin.

