Maharashtra: Rs 12 Crore Fraud in Online Booking at Tiger Reserve Unearthed; FIR Against 2 Partners of Firm

A case has been filed against two brothers operating a firm that was given a contract for online booking of the Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district after it came to light that they allegedly indulged in irregularities worth more than Rs 12 crore, police said.

The accused duo, Abhishek Vinodkumar Thakur and Rohit Vinodkumar Thakur, are residents of Chandrapur City, and a case of cheating was registered against them at Ramnagar police station on Friday, they said. The complaint was lodged by Divisional Forest Officer Sachin Shinde against the duo, whose partnership firm – Chandrapur Wild Connectivity Solution – was given the task of online booking, a statement issued by the district Superintendent of Police (SP) office said.

“The accused brothers have been operating online bookings at the TATR for the past few years. However, recently it came to light that the accused allegedly did not pay Rs 12,15,50,831 to the tiger reserve’s management," it said.

A senior forest department official said, “It was found that they did not pay the required amount to the TATR. Their irregularity came to light during a routine audit. When the authorities sought clarification from them, they failed to furnish details of payments. Also, they did not cooperate with the officials."