Trends :Delhi Shahbad Dairy MurderWrestlers' ProtestNew Parliament BuildingIPL 2023 FinalIMD Rain Forecast
Home » India » Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Leader Stabbed to Death in Thane District

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena Leader Stabbed to Death in Thane District

A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and police are on the lookout for the suspects, who have been identified

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 15:05 IST

Thane, India

Police suspect Shaikh, who was into manufacture of jeans, was targeted over money.(Image: Pixabay)
Police suspect Shaikh, who was into manufacture of jeans, was targeted over money.(Image: Pixabay)

A leader of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was stabbed to death by a group of about six people in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Saturday. No arrests have been made yet, he said.

Shabbir Shaikh (45) was attacked with sharp weapons at Jai Janata Colony in Ulhasnagar on Friday night, said senior inspector Ranjeet Dere of the Hill Line police station. The official said Shaikh had been appointed as Sena’s Ulhasnagar township president four months ago.

Police suspect Shaikh, who was into manufacture of jeans, was targeted over money. A case has been registered under Indian Penal Code section 302 (murder) and police are on the lookout for the suspects, who have been identified, added the official.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: May 27, 2023, 15:05 IST
last updated: May 27, 2023, 15:05 IST
Read More