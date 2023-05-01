Maharashtra State Lottery May 1, 2023 Results: Check Winners List!

MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY RESULTS May 1, 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has scheduled a lucky draw for its weekly lotteries on Monday, May 1. These Maharashtra State Lottery include four lotteries – Sagar Laxmi, Gajlaxmi SOM, Ganeshlaxmi Bhagyashali, and Sahyadri Dhanlaxmi. The winning numbers for these lotteries will be announced at various times throughout the day. The department will publish the results of the draw on its official website, https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html. Here’s the list of winning numbers for May 1, 2023 Maharashtra State Lottery lucky draw:

MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY MAY 1, 2023 LUCKY DRAW

Sagar Laxmi Lottery: Results at 4:15 PM Gajlaxmi SOM Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:45 PM Ganeshlaxmi Bhagyashali Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:00 PM Sahyadri Dhanlaxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:15 PM

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery Results?

Follow the below-mentioned steps to view the results of any Maharashtra State Lottery draw:

STEP 1: Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Lottery at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

STEP 2: Navigate through the website’s menu bar to locate the Lottery Result link.

STEP 3: Upon clicking the link, a blue-colored page labeled “Lottery Result List" will appear. Select this page.

STEP 4: You will be directed to a new page that shows all the results of previous lottery draws conducted by the authorities. Enter the specific date, month, and year of the lottery draw you wish to view.

STEP 5: The results will be presented in PDF format. Click on the PDF file to download it.

HOW TO CLAIM MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY?

According to Maharashtra State Lottery official website, prize up to Rs 10,000 can be redeemed from the vendor from whom the ticket was purchased. Claims for prizes above Rs 10,000 should be made to the Deputy Director (V&L), Maharashtra State Lotteries, Vashi, Navi Mumbai. It is mandatory to claim the prize with the original ticket within 90 days after the draw date. The draw results are available on the official website as well as published in selected newspapers. To download application form and know the terms and conditions you can visit https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in or call 022-27846720 or 022-27845481.

Every draw is made publicly before a panel of judges. The lucky draw numbers are selected by an electrical machine or from a drum. Over the past 52 years, Maharashtra State Lottery has lived up to its motto of ‘Glorified and Trusted’. The Maharashtra Government conducts weekly draws on all days except three national holidays. There are a total of 27 draws per week, as well as 4 monthly draws and 6 grand draws per year. These lucky draws gives chance to 30 people every month to become a millionaire.

