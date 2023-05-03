Maharashtra State Lottery May 3, 2023 Results: Check Winners List!

MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY RESULTS MAY 3, 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department is all set to organize a lucky draw on Wednesday, May 3. The lottery game will include the Maharashtra weekly lotteries – Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi, Ganeshlaxmi Vijayi, Gajlaxmi Budh, and Akshay. The results of the lottery will be declared on the department’s official website at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html at different slots. Check the complete list of winning numbers for this Wednesday given below.

MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY MAY 3, 2023 LUCKY DRAW

Sahyadri Vijayalaxmi Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:15 PM Ganeshlaxmi Vijayi Weekly Lottery: Results at 5:00 PM Gajlaxmi BUDH Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:45 PM AKSHAY Weekly Lottery: Results at 4:15 PM

HOW TO SELECT LUCKY DRAW NUMBERS FOR MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY?

The process of selecting lucky draw numbers in the Maharashtra State Lottery involves a public drawing before a panel of judges. These numbers are randomly chosen either by an electrical machine or from a drum. For the last 52 years, the lottery has upheld its reputation for being Glorified and Trusted.

The government of Maharashtra conducts weekly draws every day except for three national holidays, totalling 27 draws per week, in addition to four monthly draws and six grand draws per year. Each month, these draws offer the opportunity for 30 individuals to become millionaires.

HOW TO CHECK MAHARASHTRA LOTTERY RESULTS?

Follow the steps mentioned below to check the results of any Maharashtra State Lottery that occurred on May 3:

STEP 1: Go to the official Maharashtra State Lottery website, which is located at https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html.

STEP 2: Click on the Lottery Result link in the navigation bar on the website.

STEP 3: Click on the “Lottery Result List" link that appears on the new page.

STEP 4: Enter the date, month, and year of the particular lottery result you want to view.

STEP 5: The lottery results will be available in PDF format, which you can download by simply clicking on the PDF.

HOW TO CLAIM MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY PRIZE MONEY?

As per the official website of the Maharashtra State Lottery, prizes of up to Rs 10,000 can be claimed from the vendor who sold the ticket. To claim the prize, it is necessary to provide the original ticket within 90 days of the draw date. The results of the lottery draw are published in certain newspapers and can also be found on the official website.

For prizes exceeding Rs 10,000, the claim should be made to the Deputy Director (V&L) of the Maharashtra State Lotteries in Vashi, Navi Mumbai.

To obtain an application form or to learn more about the terms and conditions, you can visit https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in or call 022-27846720 or 022-27845481.

