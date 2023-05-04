Maharashtra State Lottery May 4, 2023 Results: Check Winners List!

MAHARASHTRA STATE LOTTERY RESULTS MAY 4, 2023: The Maharashtra State Lottery Department has announced the results for Maharashtra Gaurav Monthly Lottery for May 4. This Thursday can prove to be lucky for you, as the state lottery is organising four lotteries, offering the opportunity to test your luck. Today, you can participate in Aakarshak Pushkaraj, Maharashtra Gajlaxmi Guru, Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav and Maharashtra Sahyadri Deeplaxmi. Set a reminder for 04:15 PM today, as the Maharashtra Lottery Department will declare the results for the Gaurav Monthly Lottery on their official site.

Every month this lucky draw gives you the opportunity to 30 people to become millionaires. You can open their official site by clicking here- https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html

Maharashtra Gaurav Lottery ticket prizes and winning prize structure

This Thursday, you can take home Rs 7 Lakh if you secure first place in the Aakarshak Pushkaraj lottery after buying the ticket at just Rs 50. The top 60 people, who will come second, will be awarded Rs 2 thousand. You can purchase the ticket for Mah. Gajlaxmi Guru at Rs 20. And the participant who comes first with this ticket will be awarded Rs 10 thousand, while 20 people who come second will receive Rs 5 thousand. Ganeshlaxmi Gaurav’s ticket for May 4, will cost you only Rs 10. It allows you to make easy money worth Rs 10 thousand if you win it. If you are second in the lucky draw then don’t be disappointed, as 10 lucky participants in the second position will be awarded Rs 5 thousand. Maharashtra Sahyadri Deeplaxmi can be bought for just Rs 15 and if it is your lucky day and you come first, then you can take home Rs 10 Thousand. The Maharashtra State Lottery Department will confer 50 people who come second, with Rs 2 thousand.

How to Check Maharashtra State Lottery?

If you have bought the tickets for any of the lotteries of May 4, then follow the steps to check or download the Maharashtra State Lottery results:

Step 1: Head to the official website of the State Lottery, or just click https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in/index.html

Step 2: The navigation bar will exhibit the text that reads the Lottery Result link, click on it.

Step 3: Next you will come across a “Lottery Result List" written in blue, click it.

Step 4: Clicking on it will take you to a new page, showing the results of the Maharashtra Lottery that the authorities have conducted so far. Put in the required specific date, month and year of the lottery result that you need.

Step 5: You can see the result available in PDF form. Click and download it.

How to claim your prize?

If you won any prize up to Rs 10,000, then you can redeem that amount from the vendor from whom you bought the ticket. In case you bagged a prize higher than Rs 10 thousand, then you can claim it from the Deputy Director (V&L), Maharashtra State Lotteries, Vashi Navi Mumbai. It is crucial that you claim the amount within 90 days of winning it, as after the draw date your ticket will be considered invalid. In addition, you must carry your original winning ticket, while claiming the amount. Apart from the official site, the draw result is also available in selected newspapers. Download the application form, and terms and conditions, by visiting https://lottery.maharashtra.gov.in or call 022-27846720 or 022-27845481.

