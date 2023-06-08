Maharashtra: Teen Girl Raped in Aurangabad, Four Minors Detained, Two on The Run

Four persons were detained for allegedly raping a minor girl in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district, while a search was on for two accused, a police official said on Thursday.
top videos
Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know
A case of rape and other offences was registered under the Indian Penal Code, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and Information Technology Act on the complaint of the 14-year-old victim, the Satara police station official said.
"Four persons have been detained. Two accused are on the run and efforts are on to nab them," Inspector Prashant Potdar said.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 08, 2023, 21:38 IST
last updated: June 08, 2023, 21:38 IST