Maharashtra: Thane Teen Leaves Home for I-Day Event at School, Goes Missing

As per a complaint lodged by the teen’s parents, she went out around 6.40 am on Tuesday saying she would be attending a cultural function at her school as part of the Independence Day celebrations

PTI

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 14:04 IST

Thane, India

The police have registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons.(Representative Image)
A 17-year-old girl, who left home to attend a programme at her school on August 15 in Navi Mumbai of Maharashtra, has gone missing, the police said on Wednesday.

As per a complaint lodged by the teen’s parents, she went out around 6.40 am on Tuesday saying she would be attending a cultural function at her school as part of the Independence Day celebrations, said an official.

    • However, the girl did not return home till late in the night. When her parents failed to trace her they approached the Taloja police, the official said.

    The police have registered a case of kidnapping against unidentified persons and efforts are on to find the girl, the official added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: August 16, 2023, 14:04 IST
    last updated: August 16, 2023, 14:04 IST
