Trends :Wrestlers' ProtestManipur ViolenceDelhi RainArmy Chopper CrashGo First Crisis
Home » India » Maharashtra: Three Held for Attempting to Sell Tiger Whiskers in Bhandara

Maharashtra: Three Held for Attempting to Sell Tiger Whiskers in Bhandara

As many as 17 tiger whiskers were recovered from the accused who were attempting to sell them

Advertisement

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: May 02, 2023, 19:35 IST

Bhandara, India

The forest departments of Nagpur and Bhandara conducted a joint operation. (Image: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File)
The forest departments of Nagpur and Bhandara conducted a joint operation. (Image: REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri/File)

Three persons were arrested for allegedly attempting to sell tiger whiskers in Maharashtra’s Bhandara district, a forest official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, the forest departments of Nagpur and Bhandara conducted a joint operation and nabbed the accused on Monday, deputy conservator of forest Nagpur Dr Bharat Singh Hada stated in a release.

As many as 17 tiger whiskers were recovered from the accused who were attempting to sell them, he said.

Offences have been registered against the accused under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, he added.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

first published: May 02, 2023, 19:35 IST
last updated: May 02, 2023, 19:35 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Raai Laxmi Gives Glam Beach Goals In Stylish Bikini And Monokini, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Bhumi Pednekar, Malaika Arora, Anil Kapoor, Genelia D'Souza Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About