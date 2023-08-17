Trends :Chandrayaan 3BRICS SummitSurgical StrikeMumbai Ranchi FlightSunny Deol
Home » India » Maharashtra: Two Booked for Planning to Terminate Woman’s Pregnancy Through Black Magic

Maharashtra: Two Booked for Planning to Terminate Woman’s Pregnancy Through Black Magic

The station house officer of Mandvi police station said the case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act

Advertisement

Published By: Saurabh Verma

PTI

Last Updated: August 17, 2023, 18:19 IST

Palghar, India

The police said the accused housewife has a dispute with the woman, who is her husband’s sister-in-law. (Representative Image)
The police said the accused housewife has a dispute with the woman, who is her husband’s sister-in-law. (Representative Image)

The police in Maharashtra’s Palghar district have registered a case against two persons, including a housewife, for allegedly planning to terminate the pregnancy of a woman using black magic.

The station house officer of Mandvi police station said the case has been registered under the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice, Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act.

The police said the accused housewife has a dispute with the woman, who is her husband’s sister-in-law.

After she learnt about the woman’s pregnancy, the accused housewife on Tuesday got in touch with a ‘baba’ to terminate it through black magic, the police said. She also allegedly paid him Rs 4,000 digitally to get the work done.

Advertisement
top videos
  • AP Dhillon's Photos With Lady Love Go Viral: All About Banita Sandhu, Who Debuted With Varun Dhawan

    • The accused housewife’s husband overheard the conversation and approached the police, said an official. On his complaint, the police registered the case against the two but no arrests have been made, the official added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    • Tags:
    first published: August 17, 2023, 18:19 IST
    last updated: August 17, 2023, 18:19 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App