Home » India » Maharashtra: Six Killed, 20 Injured as Two Buses Collide in Buldhana; Second Accident This Week

Maharashtra: Six Killed, 20 Injured as Two Buses Collide in Buldhana; Second Accident This Week

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 11:46 IST

Mumbai, India

The accident disrupted traffic on the road for some time (Image: ANI)
The accident disrupted traffic on the road for some time (Image: ANI)

At least Six persons were killed and 20 others were injured after two private buses collided in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district in the early hours of Saturday. The accident reportedly occurred around 2.30 am on a flyover in Malkapur town in Buldhana district.

As per the police, one of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik.

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, said a police official.

Six persons, including three women, died in the accident, and more than 20 suffered injuries, said Buldhana Superintendent of Police Sunil Kadasne.

“The injured may be discharged from the hospital today. We are in the process of registering a first information report (FIR)," he said.

The accident disrupted vehicular movement on the road for some time.

    • The accident comes days after 10 passengers were injured when a state transport bus overturned in a ghat section in Buldhana district on Tuesday.

    Prior to that, at least 25 people, including three children, were killed in Buldhana on July 1, after the bus they were traveling in caught fire.

    first published: July 29, 2023, 09:01 IST
    last updated: July 29, 2023, 11:46 IST
