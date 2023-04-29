Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Maharashtra: 3 Killed, 11 Injured in Bhiwandi Building Collapse; Many Feared Trapped

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 10 fire engines, and personnel of different agencies are at the spot and carrying out rescue operations in Valpada in the Mankoli area

Curated By: Sanstuti Nath

News18.com

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 08:00 IST

Bhiwandi Nizampur, India

Fire brigade and disaster have been alerted by locals (Photo: ANI File)
At least three persons were killed and 11 others injured when a ground-plus-two-storey building collapsed on Saturday afternoon in Bhiwandi city in Maharashtra’s Thane district.

At least 15 to 20 people are feared to be trapped under the debris of the building and nine have been rescued, civic officials said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday night visited the incident site. He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs for the families of the deceased.

The building in Wardhaman Compound collapsed at around 1.45 pm, Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Regional Disaster Management Cell chief Avinash Sawant was quoted as saying by news agency PTI. He added that both deceased have been identified as a 40-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a team of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), 10 fire engines, and personnel of different agencies are at the spot and carrying out rescue operations in Valpada in the Mankoli area.

Earlier, Sawant had said four families resided on the upper floors and several labourers worked on the ground floor of the building.

As per preliminary information, the godown was 10 years old.

Senior officials and Union minister Kapil Patil, the local MP, visited the accident site.

(with inputs from PTI)

first published: April 29, 2023, 14:08 IST
last updated: April 30, 2023, 08:00 IST
