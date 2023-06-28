Maha: Versova-Bandra Sea Link Renamed After Veer Savarkar, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link After Vajpayee

The Maharashtra government has renamed versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has also been renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had last month announced that the upcoming Bandra-Versova sea link in Mumbai will be named after Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar.

He had further mentioned that a state-level gallantry award, similar to the one awarded by the Central government, will also be named after the freedom fighter.

Speaking on the occasion of Savarkar’s birth anniversary on May 28, the Chief Minister had said, “The upcoming Bandra-Versova sealink will be named after Swatantryaveer Savarkar. On the lines of the Union government’s gallantry awards, the Maharashtra government will also set up Swatantryaveer Savarkar gallantry awards."

PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO SAVARKAR

During the 101st ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast held earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Savarkar on his birth anniversary, praising the Hindutva ideologue for his strong character and unwavering commitment to freedom.