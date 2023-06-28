Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Maha: Versova-Bandra Sea Link Renamed After Veer Savarkar, Mumbai Trans Harbour Link After Vajpayee

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had last month announced that the upcoming Bandra-Versova sea link in Mumbai will be named after Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar.

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 16:38 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during their visit to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, India's longest sea bridge, in Mumbai. (File photo/PTI)
The Maharashtra government has renamed versova–Bandra Sea Link as Veer Savarkar Setu. The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has also been renamed as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Smruti Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

He had further mentioned that a state-level gallantry award, similar to the one awarded by the Central government, will also be named after the freedom fighter.

Speaking on the occasion of Savarkar’s birth anniversary on May 28, the Chief Minister had said, “The upcoming Bandra-Versova sealink will be named after Swatantryaveer Savarkar. On the lines of the Union government’s gallantry awards, the Maharashtra government will also set up Swatantryaveer Savarkar gallantry awards."

PM MODI PAYS TRIBUTE TO SAVARKAR

During the 101st ‘Mann ki Baat’ broadcast held earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Savarkar on his birth anniversary, praising the Hindutva ideologue for his strong character and unwavering commitment to freedom.

    • Modi highlighted that Savarkar’s fearless and self-respecting nature was incompatible with a mindset of subjugation. The Prime Minister also emphasised that Savarkar’s sacrifice, courage, and determination serve as a lasting source of inspiration for all.

    “Veer Savarkar’s personality exuded strength and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature could not tolerate the mindset of slavery at all. Not only in the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today," he said.

    first published: June 28, 2023, 12:58 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 16:38 IST
