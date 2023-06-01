Trends :Odisha Train AccidentOdisha Accident VideoOdisha Accident ReactionsOdisha Accident ExperienceCocktail Drugs Banned
Home » India » Maharashtra: Woman Bludgeoned to Death by Man Over Dispute

Maharashtra: Woman Bludgeoned to Death by Man Over Dispute

Angry over this, the accused came the farm when the victim was fast asleep and allegedly killed her by hitting her with a huge stone, the official said

PTI

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 11:02 IST

Palghar, India

The man, who has a previous criminal record, on Tuesday tried to enter a farm where the victim and her 76-year-old mother worked(Representative Image)
A man allegedly bludgeoned to death a 55-year-old woman following a dispute with her in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Thursday. The incident took place in Wada taluka on the intervening night of Tuesday-Wednesday and efforts were on to nab the 38-year-old accused, they said.

The man, who has a previous criminal record, on Tuesday tried to enter a farm where the victim and her 76-year-old mother worked. The duo and other villagers objected to his attempt to enter the place, Wada police station’s sub-inspector Dilip Pawar said.

Angry over this, the accused came the farm when the victim was fast asleep and allegedly killed her by hitting her with a huge stone, the official said. Some persons found the victim’s body in a room at the farm on Wednesday and alerted the police, he said.

The police reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem, he said. Based on a complaint by the victim’s mother, a case was registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder) and efforts were on to trace him, the police said.

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

