Maharashtra: Woman Duped of Rs 9.7 Lakh with Promise of Part-time Job

A case has been registered against a couple for allegedly cheating a woman from Navi Mumbai of Rs 9.7 lakh by promising her a part-time job, police said on Sunday.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered with the Panvel police station on Saturday, an official said.

As per the complaint, the couple had contacted the 42-year-old housewife over the phone and offered her a part-time job through the Telegram app, he said.

The complainant was asked to rate hotels online and was promised payment in return, he said.