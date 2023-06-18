Maharashtra: Woman Duped of Rs 9.7 Lakh with Promise of Part-time Job

Trends :PM Modi US VisitTamil Nadu RainPuri Rath YatraAdipurush RowBhopal News
A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered with the Panvel police station on Saturday

Published By: Kavya Mishra

PTI

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 14:58 IST

Thane, India

As per the complaint, the couple had contacted the 42-year-old housewife over the phone. (Image: PTI/File)
As per the complaint, the couple had contacted the 42-year-old housewife over the phone. (Image: PTI/File)

A case has been registered against a couple for allegedly cheating a woman from Navi Mumbai of Rs 9.7 lakh by promising her a part-time job, police said on Sunday.

A case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act was registered with the Panvel police station on Saturday, an official said.

As per the complaint, the couple had contacted the 42-year-old housewife over the phone and offered her a part-time job through the Telegram app, he said.

The complainant was asked to rate hotels online and was promised payment in return, he said.

    • Once the task was completed by June 14, the accused asked the victim to deposit some money in their bank account to get her payment and she deposited Rs 9.7 lakh, the official said.

    The couple then gave evasive replies and failed to answer her phone calls, following which the victim lodged a complaint, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

