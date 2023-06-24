Maharashtra: Woman Found Dead in Well in Palghar District

The body of a 39-year-old woman was found in a well in a locality of Virar in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, police said on Saturday.
The victim identified as Jagruti Raut was found dead in a well by locals in the Shirsad locality of Virar on Friday night, an official said.
top videos
Parineeti Chats With Paps | Upasana Posts Pic With Ram Charan, Daughter | Karan, Drisha On Honeymoon
Kiara Advani & Kartik Aaryan Get A Colourful Welcome As They Promote SatyaPrem Ki Katha In Jaipur
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna, Spotted On A Date, Spark Patch-Up Rumours | Video Goes Viral
Tamannaah Bhatia & Vijay Varma On Love And Their Film 'Lust Stories 2' | Sujoy Ghosh | EXCLUSIVE
Sobhita Dhulipala On Rumours About Her Personal Life & Her Role In 'The NIght Manager' | EXCLUSIVE
The police were alerted and the body has been sent to a government hospital in Vasai for post-mortem, he said.
Preliminary reports indicate that it was a case of suicide, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death has been registered.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: June 24, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated: June 24, 2023, 14:20 IST