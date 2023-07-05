Trends :Weather NewsMaharashtra Politics Bengal Poll ViolenceDelhi RainsMP Peeing Case
Maharashtra: Woman Govt Official Held for Taking Rs 5,000 Bribe

The complainant wanted his own name to be mentioned in the land records for his land at Lonare village. However, Bhoir demanded Rs 5,000 for the task, the ACB said

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 05, 2023, 19:23 IST

Alibag, India

The accused was produced in a local court, which granted a two-day police custody to her. (File photo/Shutterstock)
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman government official for accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 at Alibag in Raigad district of Maharashtra, officials said on Wednesday.

The official, Pallavi Bhoir, is a talathi, a revenue department official, the ACB said in a statement.

She was posted at the talathi office at Bamnoli in Alibag taluka, it said.

The complainant wanted his own name to be mentioned in the land records for his land at Lonare village. However, Bhoir demanded Rs 5,000 for the task, the ACB said.

    • The complainant then approached the anti-graft agency, which laid a trap and nabbed the official taking the bribe amount, it said.

    The accused was produced in a local court, which granted a two-day police custody to her.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: July 05, 2023, 19:23 IST
    last updated: July 05, 2023, 19:23 IST
