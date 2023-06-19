MahaRERA to Give You the ‘Real Deal’ With Rating System for State's Residential Projects

To safeguard the interest of homebuyers, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) plans to introduce a ‘rating system’ for residential projects from the next financial year. The system will help a buyer make a decision on buying homes and also keep him away from a project which has low rating.

Before implementing the system, MahaRERA has put all relevant policy documents on their website and invited suggestions and objections till July 15.

The MahaRERA claims it has upped the safeguards for homebuyers over the past five months, sending a clear message to developers that they can’t cheat the customers.

THE RATING SYSTEM

These projects will be reviewed on the basis of the financial status and technical clearances, litigation against the project and other information updated on the website of the project. MahaRERA will issue its first ranking next April on the basis of the assessment done between October 1, 2023 and March 2024.

According to Maha-RERA, the projects will be reviewed twice a year and the ratings will be announced.

AGGRESSIVE, FOR BETTER SERVICE: MAHARERA

MahaRERA, in one of its recent initiatives, has made it mandatory for all developers running residential projects to display a QR code on their advertisements from August 1, 2023. These QR codes are to have all information related to the project.

The authority has also made it mandatory for all property agents to become certified agents by clearing their exam. MahaRERA is the first RERA body to conduct such an exam.