Maha's Single-day COVID-19 Count Crosses 1,000-mark After Seven-month Gap; Death Toll Rises by Nine

The single-day coronavirus count in Maharashtra crossed the 1,000-mark on Wednesday with 1,115 fresh cases, while nine patients succumbed to the infection during the day, the health department said.

The single-day case count has crossed the 1,000-mark after a gap of seven months as the state had recorded 1,076 cases on September 8 last year, an official said.

With the new cases, the state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 81,52,291 and toll to 1,48,470.

On Tuesday, the state had recorded 919 cases and one fatality.

Mumbai recorded 320 new cases and two fatalities, followed by 93 in Pune city that saw three deaths.

Thane city reported two deaths, while Vasai-Virar region in neighbouring Palghar and Akola district recorded one fatality each. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent.

A total of 560 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recovery figure to 79,98,400. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state is 98.11 per cent.

The state’s active case count now stands at 5,421, the department said.

A total of 16,439 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, which pushed the cumulative test count in the state to 8,67,40,146.

Maharashtra’s coronavirus figures are as follows: Total cases: 81,52,291; new cases 1,115; death toll: 1,48,470; active cases: 5,421; tests so far: 8,67,40,146.

