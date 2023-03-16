SS Rajamouli has now amassed a global fan following, especially after his film RRR received an Oscar Award in the Best Original Song category. Now that the Oscars are done, Rajamouli will reportedly take a break and move on to his next film with Mahesh Babu. Rajamouli’s father Vijayendra Prasad is writing a story for this film and in an interview, revealed that Mahesh’s film with Rajamouli will be like a great meal at a restaurant.

The renowned writer also added that it will be one of the best films in Rajamouli’s career with some top-notch stunts, VFX and emotions. According to Vijayendra, Rajamouli should now start preparing for more Oscar nominations. Vijayendra also revealed that the upcoming film is going to be a commercial entertainer and will have absolutely no social message. He concluded the interview by saying that the story needs some finishing touches and a few names that will play key roles in the film are in the pipeline. This interview has raised the bar high for Rajamouli’s next film and users will be looking forward to knowing more about this project.

As stated in the reports, Rajamouli has also teamed up with a US-based casting agency for this film, which is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure drama. It will reportedly be produced by KL Narayana. Not much has been divulged about this project but reportedly Mahesh will make his Bollywood debut with Rajamouli via this film.

Reportedly, it is going to be made on a gigantic budget like RRR. Rajamouli has hinted that it will be directed along the lines of Indiana Jones or James Bond with Indian roots. As stated in the reports, this film will go on floors in October during the time of Dussehra. Cine buffs can’t wait any longer to see Mahesh performing high-octane action sequences in this film with utmost perfection.

