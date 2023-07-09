Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsElection FreebiesChandrayaan-3Delhi-Meerut E-way Accident
Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater SUV Spied Testing in India, Check Details

Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater model expected to launch somewhere around in festive season. However, company yet to share the official details regarding the same.

Curated By: Shahrukh Shah

News18.com

Last Updated: July 11, 2023, 10:03 IST

Chennai, India

Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater Test Mule. (Photo: Rushlane)
The homegrown car maker Mahindra has been receiving an overwhelming response for XUV700 ever since it was launched in India. After seeing the positive impact in the market, the company planning to introduce a 6-seater model of the SUV. However, the brand did not share or revealed any details regarding the same as yet. But, some reports are claiming that the company might share the news soon.

Ahead of the official launch, the test mule has been spied in Chennai in camouflage, revealing the seat configuration and overall design. Let’s scroll down to learn more.

Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater Test Mule. (Photo: Rushlane)

Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater Design

Currently, Mahindra only offers XUV700 with 5 or 7 seating configurations. But, leaked images suggested that the upcoming SUV will offer 6 seating arrangements, making the vehicle more practical than ever among customers. As far as the changes are concerned, the SUV seems like doesn’t feature any cosmetic updates. It features the same exterior, design, and lights as the ongoing model. In fact, the bumper and bonnet look the same as the current model.

Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater Launch

Reports say the company might launch the SUV with updated seating arrangement somewhere near the festive season. However, the official details regarding the same are yet to share by the brand.

    • Mahindra XUV700 6-Seater Engine Specs

    Talking about the powertrains, it will remain unchanged, which means customers will get a 2.0L turbo petrol engine that will produce a max 197 bhp and 380 of peak Nm. There also will be a 2.2L turbo diesel unit, which will generate a max 153 bhp, and 420 peak torque. Both units either will be paired with 6MT or 6TC.

    first published: July 09, 2023, 16:00 IST
    last updated: July 11, 2023, 10:03 IST
