Maiden Night Landing of Helicopters Onboard INS Vikrant Successful, Say Navy Officials | Pics Here

In a massive feat, the maiden landing of helicopters at night onboard INS Vikrant was achieved on 28 March, according to the Indian Navy.

Kamov 31 helicopter made its maiden night landing on INS Vikrant during trials, opening up the possibilities of night ops from INS Vikrant.

According to a tweet by Indian Aerospace Defence News, “As part of the trials, the lighting aids & shipborne systems were proven from the carrier."

Several photos of the successful trials were also shared on Twitter. The official account of INS Vikrant also shared pictures of the trials.

INS Vikrant has over 2,300 compartments, designed for a crew of around 1,700 people, including specialised cabins to accommodate women officers.

In February, Admiral R Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff, stated, “The successful landing and take-off of the indigenous LCA Navy on India’s first Indigenous Aircraft Carrier is a momentous step forward towards the realisation of our collective vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

“The maiden landing of the Mig-29K also heralds the integration of the fighter aircraft with INS Vikrant. Congratulations to all those who made it possible," Admiral Hari Kumar said.

In September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commissioned INS Vikrant (IAC I) that made the country part of an elite group of nations capable of manufacturing aircraft carriers above the 40,000 tonnes category. The Navy had said the aircraft carrier would be able to play a role in ensuring peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

The carrier has a top speed of around 28 knots and a cruising speed of 18 knots with an endurance of about 7,500 nautical miles. It is 262 metres long, 62 metres wide and has a height of 59 metres. Its construction began in 2009.

