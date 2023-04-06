Major Accident Averted as Railway Gateman Falls Asleep, Fails to Give Signal to Train in Mayurbhanj

A major accident was averted due to prompt action of a train driver as a level-crossing gateman allegedly fell asleep on duty, thus failing to show the signal to the train at Jugupura railway station in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday morning.

The gateman, identified as Ratnakar Mahanta, has been suspended for dereliction of duty following the incident.

As per the report, the Bangiriposi-Rupsa DMU reached Jugupura railway station at 9am on Wednesday. Ratnakar was on duty during that period. Though the gates on both sides of the level crossing were closed, the gateman was absent from his duty. There was nobody at the station to give a signal to the train by showing the green flag.

The Gateman fell asleep on the other side of the gate. The train driver and pilot stopped the train 50 meters away from the station. The incident was witnessed by people passing through the gate. The incident occurred near Juggupura station in Mayurbhanj district Betanati block.

Advertisement

After reaching the station, the Bangiriposhi-Rupsa MEMU train would have crossed the Juggupura gate after 300 meters, but the signal of the arrival of the train was not given through the signal that the gate did not fall. So people crossed the gate without fear.

As per the Section Engineer of Rupsa station, Gopabandhu Sethi, the gateman has been suspended for dereliction of duty. However, the comments of the suspended gateman could not be obtained. Further investigation into the incident is currently underway.

Read all the Latest India News here