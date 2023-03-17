Six Killed as Major Fire Breaks Out at Hyderabad Multi-storey Complex, Telangana CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Ex-gratia

At least six people died after a major fire broke out at a multi-storey complex in Telangana’s Hyderabad on Thursday evening. The incident took place at around 7:30 pm at Swapnalok Complex, a heavy commercial hub for private offices, accessories, and garments.

The deceased were identified as Shiva, Prashant, Prameela, Sravani, Vennela, and Triveni, and are in the age group of 20-24 years. Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for families of those deceased.

The fire broke out at the 8th floor of the complex. It later spread out to floors 5,6 and 7 within minutes. The fire brigade was called by locals who saw flames coming out of the complex. The fire fighting personnel rushed to the spot with 15 fire engines and brought the fire under control within few hours.

Fir officials rescued as many as 16 persons and a total of six persons succumbed to suffocation, who were working at a call center on the fifth floor of the commercial complex. They were shifted to the Gandhi Hospital nearby where the doctors declared them brought dead.

The personnel from the Police, Fire services and the Disaster Response Force (DRF) had to conduct the rescue operation amid heavy downpour. They removed the iron grills using a crane and broke the glasses on various floors

People were evacuated in the adjacent buildings as well and the fire fighters rescued as many as 16 persons from the commercial complex using a Skylevel Crane. Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivasa Yadav rushed to the spot and personally supervised the rescue operations.

According to the eyewitnesses, a rocket like fire had zoomed in to the Swapnalok Complex from bottom to top. The victims belong to Warangal and Khammam districts of Telangana. They were employed in a marketing company which had an office in the complex, officials said.

