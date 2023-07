Major Fire Breaks Out at Odisha Govt's Medicine Godown in Bhubaneswar; Situation Now In Control

A major fire broke out in the Odisha State Medical Corporations (OSMC) godown at Mancheswar Industrial estate in Bhubaneswar, reducing medicines and medical equipment worth lakhs of rupees to ashes, police said. However, there was no report of any injury as the fire broke out late on Sunday night.

The fire was suspected to have been caused due to electrical short circuit, they said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said: Accidental fire broke out at Mancheswar MARKFED Godown number 3 at late night on 9th July, 2023. Some OSMCL supplies were stored in this godown (PPE kits, sanitizers and empty cylinders). All goods are under insurance coverage. “The fire was controlled by prompt action of police and fire services. There were no injuries or casualties."