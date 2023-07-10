Trends :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionWeather NewsDelhi NewsChandrayaan-3ISKCON Monk
Home » India » Major Fire Breaks Out at Odisha Govt's Medicine Godown in Bhubaneswar; Situation Now In Control

Major Fire Breaks Out at Odisha Govt's Medicine Godown in Bhubaneswar; Situation Now In Control

More than 50 fire personnels and seven fire tenders were engaged in dousing the fire. Officials said, a blast had also taken place due to empty gas cylinders in the godown

Advertisement

Published By: Asmita Ravi Shankar

PTI

Last Updated: July 10, 2023, 12:34 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

The fire is believed to have been caused by electrical short circuit. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)
The fire is believed to have been caused by electrical short circuit. (Representational Image: Shutterstock)

A major fire broke out in the Odisha State Medical Corporations (OSMC) godown at Mancheswar Industrial estate in Bhubaneswar, reducing medicines and medical equipment worth lakhs of rupees to ashes, police said. However, there was no report of any injury as the fire broke out late on Sunday night.

The fire was suspected to have been caused due to electrical short circuit, they said.

Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare department said: Accidental fire broke out at Mancheswar MARKFED Godown number 3 at late night on 9th July, 2023. Some OSMCL supplies were stored in this godown (PPE kits, sanitizers and empty cylinders). All goods are under insurance coverage. “The fire was controlled by prompt action of police and fire services. There were no injuries or casualties."

top videos
  • Jawan Prevue: Plot & Character Details You Might Have Missed In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Teaser
  • OMG2 Teaser Out | Priyanka Never Backed Out Of Jee Le Zaraa? | Rashmika Follows Vicky's Footsteps
  • Rikkie Valerie Kollé Scripts History, Becomes First-Ever Transgender Woman To Win Miss Netherlands
  • Lee Pace & Laura Birn On Kubbra Sait-Nimrat Kaur's Roles On The Show, Foundation 2 & India-EXCLUSIVE
  • Barbie Vs Oppenheimer On July 21 Has Twitter In A Meltdown; Fans Remember Epic Bollywood Face-Offs

    • Seven fire tenders and more than 50 fire personnel were engaged to douse the fire. The fire personnel had to break the wall to get access to the building in order to avoid the fire from spreading to nearby buildings, a fire department official said. The fire personnel had to fight the entire night to douse the flames.

    Apart from thick smoke, a loud blast also rocked our area. The blast was due to empty gas cylinders stored in the godown, an official said, adding that the situation was brought under control this morning.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    first published: July 10, 2023, 12:34 IST
    last updated: July 10, 2023, 12:34 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App