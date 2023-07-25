Major Relief for Pilgrims as Kartarpur Corridor Reopens for Devotees as Flood Situation Improves

In what comes as a relief to thousands of devotees, the Kartarpur corridor has become operational again from today, following an improvement in the flood situation.

Numerous devotees have been visiting the Darbar Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan through the corridor. Due to the Ravi River being in spate, the corridor was closed for pilgrimage.

Initially, the administration had planned to keep the corridor shut until July 25. However, considering the improvement in the flood situation, and the receding water level of the Ravi River, the administration has decided to open it from today itself.

The corridor was closed on July 20 when the water level of the Ravi threatened to enter the main building, known as the integrated check post (ICP). As the water from the Ravi has now receded, this decision was expected.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal held a high-level meeting with officials of the BSF, Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), following which the nod was given to reopen the corridor.

However, the road leading to the zero-line from the ICP has been damaged at certain places. The DC has ordered the PWD officials to immediately re-carpet the road.

Approximately 700 devotees were scheduled to cross over in the last four days. They will now have to obtain fresh permission to visit the shrine, but officials clarified that no extra fee will be charged from them.