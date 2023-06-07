Major Train Accident Averted in Jharkhand Days after Odisha Train Crash

A major train accident was averted at Jharkhand’s Bokaro after a tractor crashed the railway gate near the Santhaldih railway crossing when the New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express (train no. 22812) was passing from there on Tuesday evening, a railway official said.

The incident occurred at the Santhaldih railway crossing, near the Bhojudih railway station, and the tractor got stuck between the railway track and the gate.

“A tractor crashed the railway gate when it was closing at the Santhaldih railway crossing of the Bhojudih railway station in Bokaro district. However, the driver of the train applied the brakes and the train stopped, averting any major accident," Manish Kumar, DRM, Adra Division, South Eastern Railway, told PTI. Kumar said the incident occurred around 5 pm and the train was delayed by about 45 minutes.