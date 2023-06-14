Make Arrangements for Ratha Jatra in Puri Keeping in Mind Hot Weather: Odisha CM to Officials

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik directed officials to make arrangements for devotees during Ratha Jatra keeping in mind the prevailing hot weather in Puri.

Attending a meeting of the Ratha Jatra Coordination Committee through the virtual mode on Tuesday, he said it must be ensured that devotees return from the festival with a feel-good experience.

“We must give special attention to the devotees coming from across the country and abroad, and ensure that they return with feel-good factor," Patnaik told the meeting.