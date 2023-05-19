Trends :Karnataka ElectionTamil Nadu Hooch TragedyAir India Flight TurbulenceCannes 2023Delhi Weather
Malaysia-bound Flight Makes Unscheduled Landing Following Medical Emergency

Soon after the flight landed following clearance, the passenger was rushed to a nearby government hospital, officials said

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 10:04 IST

Chennai [Madras], India

The flight with about 280 passengers was proceeding from Jeddah.(Representational Image/News18)

A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight made an unscheduled stop in Chennai on Friday after a passenger complained of chest pain, officials said.

The flight with about 280 passengers was proceeding from Jeddah.

Soon after the flight landed following clearance, the passenger was rushed to a nearby government hospital, officials added.

first published: May 19, 2023, 09:31 IST
last updated: May 19, 2023, 10:04 IST
