Malaysia-bound Flight Makes Unscheduled Landing Following Medical Emergency

A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight made an unscheduled stop in Chennai on Friday after a passenger complained of chest pain, officials said.
The flight with about 280 passengers was proceeding from Jeddah.
Soon after the flight landed following clearance, the passenger was rushed to a nearby government hospital, officials added.
(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published: May 19, 2023, 09:31 IST
last updated: May 19, 2023, 10:04 IST