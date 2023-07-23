Malda Women Modesty Outrage: Seven Including Two Victims Arrested

A total of five persons have been arrested in connection with the viral video clip, where two tribal women were seen being stripped, tortured and beaten mercilessly by another group of women in the Pakua Hat area under Bamangola Police Station in West Bengal’s Malda district on July 19.

At the same time, the two victims were arrested on charges of their recent involvement in ransacking of a local police outpost also under the same police station. All the arrests were made till Saturday late evening.

According to the Malda district police superintendent Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the two women have been arrested following the information provided by the inspector-in-charge of Bamangola police station.

“Besides the five persons arrested in connection to the alleged harassment of the two tribal, the police have got information of the involvement of some others in the matter. The police are trying to trace them as well. At the same time, we are also investigating the involvement of the two tribal women behind the ransacking of a local police outpost," he added.

The five arrested in connection with the alleged harassment of the two tribal women include three women named Minati Tudu, Basanti Mardi, Revati Burman and two men namely Manoranjan Mondal and Bejoy Mondal.