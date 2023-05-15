Male Passenger Arrested For 'Molesting' Air Hostess on Dubai-Amritsar Flight

A male flyer was arrested in India for allegedly molesting an air hostess, while he was drunk. According to the police, the incident happened on board a Dubai-Amritsar flight on Saturday.

Rajinder Singh, who hails from Kotli village of Jalandhar in Punjab, got into a heated argument with the air hostess and allegedly molested, police said.

“The air hostess brought the incident to the crew’s notice. The accused was allegedly in a drunken state," police said.

After the air hostess’ complaint, crew members notified the Amritsar control room about the matter and the assistant security manager of the airline lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested upon his arrival at the Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar.

Singh was booked under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

(With PTI inputs)