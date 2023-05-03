Trends :J&K Terror OpManipur ViolenceWrestlers' ProtestHealth NewsSudan Conflict
Home » India » Mamata Asks Ministers to Start Sit-in Outside Amartya Sen's House Over Eviction Notice

Mamata Asks Ministers to Start Sit-in Outside Amartya Sen's House Over Eviction Notice

Visva-Bharati had sent an eviction notice to Sen on April 19, asking him to vacate 13 decimals of the 1.38 acres of land of his residence within May 6

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 09:47 IST

Kolkata, India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File image: PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File image: PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked state ministers to begin a sit-in outside Nobel laureate Amartya Sen’s residence in Santiniketan in Birbhum district to protest against the Visva-Bharati’s eviction notice, an official said.

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Banerjee asked MSME Minister Chandranath Sinha, the local MLA, to lead the protest, which will be joined by Education Minister Bratya Basu and Urban Development Minister Firhad Hakim.

She asked them not to move from the spot even if the central university authorities send bulldozers to take possession of the land.

Bauls and other folk artistes from the district must be involved in the demonstration, and various cultural programmes should be organised there, she told the ministers, according to the official.

Advertisement

Singer Kabir Suman and painter Subhaprasanna will also join the programme on May 6 and 7, the official said, quoting her.

“The CM advised them not to move an inch even if Visva-Bharati sends bulldozers to take possession," he said.

RELATED NEWS

Banerjee had last week said that she would start a sit-in in Santiniketan over the issue.

Visva-Bharati had sent an eviction notice to Sen on April 19, asking him to vacate 13 decimals of the 1.38 acres of land of his residence within May 6.

The university has been claiming that Sen has 1.38 acres of land on the Santiniketan campus, which is more than his legal entitlement of 1.25 acres. The economist has earlier asserted that most of the land he is holding on the Santiniketan campus was purchased from the market by his father while some other plots were taken on lease.

Set up in 1921 by Rabindranath Tagore, Visva-Bharati is West Bengal’s only central university, and the prime minister is its chancellor.

Advertisement

Banerjee had handed over land-related documents to Sen during a visit to his residence in January when the Nobel laureate was at Santiniketan.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

first published: May 03, 2023, 09:47 IST
last updated: May 03, 2023, 09:47 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Will Melt Your Hearts With Their Cute And Hot Couple Photos, Check Out Their Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez, Shraddha Kapoor, Diana Penty Among Celebrities At Backstreet Boys Concert In Mumbai, See Pics