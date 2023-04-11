Trends :Atiq Ahmed MurderHeatwaveSudan FightingSame Sex MarriagesAtiq Ahmed Burial
Home » India » Man, 2 Sons Killed in Road Accident in UP's Shahjahanpur

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 18:00 IST

Shahjahanpur, India

A man and his two sons were killed after their motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Shahjahanpur, police said on Tuesday.

Intezaar Khan (55), and his sons Zulfiqar (25) and Jarnain (18) died on the spot in the Monday night incident, Additional Superintendent of Police Sudhir Jaiswal said.

The trio were returning home after closing their workshop when they were hit by an unknown vehicle, he said.

A case has been registered against the unidentified driver and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, they said.

first published: April 11, 2023, 18:00 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 18:00 IST
