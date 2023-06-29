Trends :Rain NewsMira Road Goat RowHijab in Op TheatresMumbai Water CrisisBurnol Maker Fails
Man, 24, Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 89 Lakh Near Indo-Nepal Border

Salman, a resident of the Maharajganj district, was arrested by the local police and Sashastra Seema Bal in a joint operation

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 29, 2023, 19:35 IST

Maharajganj, India

Further investigation is on to know about the source of the heroin and other people involved in the racket, the officer added. (Representational image/PTI)

A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday near the Indo-Nepal border with 89 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 89 lakh in the international market, a senior police officer said.

Salman, a resident of the Maharajganj district, was arrested by the local police and Sashastra Seema Bal in a joint operation.

Acting on a tip-off, the SSB personnel and police intercepted Salman near Nautanwa city on the Indo-Nepal border and seized the heroin found on him, Nautanwa Deputy Superintendent of Police Anuj Kumar Singh said.

    • The accused was on his way to Nepal from India to hand over the consignment valued at about Rs 89 lakh in the international market, Singh said.

    Further investigation is on to know about the source of the heroin and other people involved in the racket, the officer added.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    first published: June 29, 2023, 19:35 IST
    last updated: June 29, 2023, 19:35 IST
