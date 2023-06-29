Man, 24, Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 89 Lakh Near Indo-Nepal Border

A 24-year-old man was arrested Thursday near the Indo-Nepal border with 89 grams of heroin valued at around Rs 89 lakh in the international market, a senior police officer said.

Salman, a resident of the Maharajganj district, was arrested by the local police and Sashastra Seema Bal in a joint operation.

Acting on a tip-off, the SSB personnel and police intercepted Salman near Nautanwa city on the Indo-Nepal border and seized the heroin found on him, Nautanwa Deputy Superintendent of Police Anuj Kumar Singh said.