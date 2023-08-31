Man Apprehended for Ejaculating on Girl in Delhi Metro Train

A man was apprehended for allegedly masturbating and ejaculating on a girl travelling on a Delhi Metro train, officials said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday on the Delhi Metro’s Red Line. The train in which the girl was travelling with her mother was crowded on account of Rakshabandhan festivities, they said.

The girl’s mother found that the man had ejaculated on her daughter in the overcrowded coach and she got down at the Seelampur station, the officials said.

The accused, who hails from West Bengal, was nabbed by two fellow passengers and later handed over to the Delhi Metro authorities at the Shahdara station, they said.

The station authorities later informed the police.

In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said such incidents are “extremely unsavoury and against the dignity of passengers and all societal norms".

“In this particular case, we appreciate the response of the fellow passengers who brought it to the attention of the DMRC staff. Taking prompt action, the DMRC personnel handed over the accused to the police and an FIR has been registered for further necessary action.

“We would yet again request our commuters to behave responsibly while travelling by the Metro and help in creating a congenial travelling environment where all passengers irrespective of age or gender can travel safely and comfortably," it said.