Man Arrested at Jaipur Airport for Trying to Smuggle Gold Worth Rs 1.40 Cr

As soon as he came out of the airport, a police team nabbed him and upon search they found 2.20 kg gold

Published By: Pritha Mallick

PTI

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 23:55 IST

Jaipur, India

A passenger coming from Dubai was arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle 2.20 kg gold worth Rs 1.40 crore at the Jaipur International Airport, a police official said Friday.

Anil Kumar Meghwal, a resident of Rajgarh town in Rajasthan’s Churu district, landed at the airport on Thursday. He was carrying the gold in his hand baggage, they said.

As soon as he came out of the airport, a police team nabbed him and upon search they found 2.20 kg gold, the official said.

“It is a matter of investigation as to how he escaped the customs checking at the airport. We have informed customs about his arrest. We have seized the gold under the CrPC section 102," Additional Commissioner Kailash Chandra Bishnoi said.

He said that the police team will check the CCTV footage of the airport and further investigate the matter.

first published: May 26, 2023, 23:55 IST
last updated: May 26, 2023, 23:55 IST
