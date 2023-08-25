Man Arrested for Abusive Posts on X About Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

A 41-year-old man has been arrested by cyber police for allegedly posting abusive messages about Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on X (formerly Twitter), an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Kailas Madhukar Kapdi, a resident of Dadar in Central Mumbai.

Kapdi had allegedly posted abusive messages about Shinde from his Twitter handle between September 2022 and March 2023, the official said.