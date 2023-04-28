Trends :Ludhiana Gas LeakMann ki Baat 100th Episode Wrestlers' ProtestAtiq AhmedMumbai Sea Link
Home » India » Man Arrested for Delhi Airport Bomb Hoax

Man Arrested for Delhi Airport Bomb Hoax

A senior officer said the arrest comes four days after the IGI Airport police station received a PCR call, on Monday, in which the caller claimed there was a bomb at the airport

April 28, 2023

A search was conducted at the airport but nothing suspicious was found, the officer said, adding the call was subsequently declared a hoax (Representational image)
A 20-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly making a hoax bomb threat at Indira Gandhi International Airport here, police said on Friday.

A senior officer said the arrest comes four days after the IGI Airport police station received a PCR call, on Monday, in which the caller claimed there was a bomb at the airport.

A search was conducted at the airport but nothing suspicious was found, the officer said, adding the call was subsequently declared a hoax.

He said when the police tried to call back, the phone number was found switched off. He said police found during their investigation that call was made from Uttar Pradesh and the number was registered in the name of a person named Zakir, a resident of Hapur. He was arrested and a case registered against him, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

