Home » India » Man Arrested for Supplying Arms Illegally in Delhi-NCR

Man Arrested for Supplying Arms Illegally in Delhi-NCR

The accused has been previously involved in many criminal cases and was procuring illicit firearms from Uttar Pradesh and supplying them to members of different gangs

Published By: Aditi Ray Chowdhury

PTI

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 20:39 IST

Delhi, India

He would purchase weapons from different arms suppliers in Meerut, UP and would then sell the same to criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said. (Representational Image/PTI)
A 38-year-old man was arrested for allegedly supplying illegal weapons to criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said on Friday.

The accused was identified as Mohammad Sajid alias Rashid, a resident of JJ Colony in Wazirpur, they said.

According to the police, they received information that Sajid, who was previously involved in several criminal cases, was procuring illicit firearms from Uttar Pradesh and supplying them to members of different gangs, including that of Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu.

It was learnt that Sajid would come near Uttam Nagar bus terminal to deliver a consignment of illegal firearms on June 28. A trap was laid and he was nabbed around 10.40 pm, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) H G S Dhaliwal said, adding eight illegal firearms were recovered from his possession.

Earlier, Sajid was working as a meat contractor in Ghazipur Murga Mandi where he came in contact with Ashok and Hazi, who inducted him into the business of arms trafficking, police said. Hazi was a Meerut-based arms supplier, they added.

    • In 2012, Sajid was arrested and sent to jail in a case of armed robbery in the Kamla Market area. In prison, he came in contact with several criminals and after coming out, he continued supplying illicit weapons, they said.

    He would purchase weapons from different arms suppliers in Meerut, UP and would then sell the same to criminals in Delhi-NCR, police said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

